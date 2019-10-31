FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 12,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Independent Research set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.04.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $67.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $83.75. The company has a market capitalization of $289.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.