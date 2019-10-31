Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cfra

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.08. 7,915,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,516,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $30.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $103,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,908,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,852,000 after buying an additional 453,840 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 269,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 331.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.