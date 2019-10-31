FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, August 26th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised FibroGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.71. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.03 million. FibroGen had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 335.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,757,063.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,356,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,467,102.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 18,400 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $839,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,379,710 shares in the company, valued at $108,633,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,156 shares of company stock worth $4,525,743 over the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in FibroGen by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 729.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in FibroGen by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

