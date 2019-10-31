FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Short Interest Update

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 566,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

FibroGen stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.15. 415,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,734. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -38.01 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $1.75. FibroGen had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 335.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $132,457.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,114,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 18,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $839,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,379,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,633,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,156 shares of company stock worth $4,525,743. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,780,000 after buying an additional 56,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,233,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,613,000 after buying an additional 60,249 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,724,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,094,000 after buying an additional 721,232 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,500,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,976,000 after buying an additional 291,808 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in FibroGen by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,046,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,447,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares during the period. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of FibroGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

