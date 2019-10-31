Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FCAU)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 33,117 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,283% compared to the average volume of 2,395 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,206,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,919,000 after acquiring an additional 762,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 73.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,703,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,507,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,618 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 223.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,159,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,878,000 after buying an additional 4,946,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,175,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,261,000 after buying an additional 68,901 shares in the last quarter. 23.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCAU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.18 price objective on the stock. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.

NYSE:FCAU opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.72.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.23 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

