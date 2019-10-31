Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Gap Up to $14.98

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.41, but opened at $14.98. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 21,861,867 shares traded.
FCAU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.18 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.85.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.72.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,058,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile (NYSE:FCAU)
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.
