Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Gap Up to $14.98

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.41, but opened at $14.98. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 21,861,867 shares traded.

FCAU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.18 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.72.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,058,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile (NYSE:FCAU)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.