FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.6% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $163,166,000 after acquiring an additional 994,529 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,823,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $254,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.15. 2,280,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,185,709. The company has a market capitalization of $232.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

