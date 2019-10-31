Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.71.

NASDAQ FB traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.65. 42,246,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,859,088. The company has a market cap of $540.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.52 and a 200 day moving average of $186.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $23,173,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total transaction of $10,160,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,658,337 shares of company stock worth $859,687,030. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Facebook by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

