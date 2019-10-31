Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given Neutral Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.

FB has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.71.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.72 on Thursday, hitting $191.97. 4,130,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,093,372. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Facebook has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The company has a market cap of $540.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 76,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $13,410,704.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,658,337 shares of company stock worth $859,687,030. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $205,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 288.0% during the second quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 12,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Facebook by 16.4% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 99,117 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,130,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,190,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,707,000 after buying an additional 32,734 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

