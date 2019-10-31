Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $255.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been given a $255.00 price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FB. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.06.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $188.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $540.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $208.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.65.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total value of $23,941,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.47, for a total value of $9,925,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,658,337 shares of company stock worth $859,687,030 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,270,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,043 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368,684 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,594,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,518,644,000 after purchasing an additional 470,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5,336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082,561 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

