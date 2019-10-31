Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.87

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%.
NYSE XOM opened at $67.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $289.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $83.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Independent Research set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.04.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.
Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.