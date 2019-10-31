Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.87

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%.

NYSE XOM opened at $67.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $289.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $83.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Independent Research set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

