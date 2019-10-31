Explor Resources (CVE:EXS) Shares Down 20%

Explor Resources Inc. (CVE:EXS)’s stock price fell 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 639,403 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 150% from the average session volume of 255,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50.

Get Explor Resources alerts:

Explor Resources (CVE:EXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Explor Resources Inc, a junior gold and base metals mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, nickel, and base metal properties in Ontario, Québec, Saskatchewan, and New Brunswick. Its flagship property is the Timmins Porcupine West Gold Project consisting of 185 unpatented mining units and 3 patented mining claims covering a total of 3,200 hectares located in the Bristol and Ogden Townships in the Timmins-Porcupine Mining Camp.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Explor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Explor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.