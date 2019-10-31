Experian’s (EXPN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

EXPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Experian in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,289 ($29.91).

Shares of LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,453 ($32.05) on Monday. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 1,740 ($22.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,641 ($34.51). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,478.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,399.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion and a PE ratio of 32.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.09.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

