eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles Sells 6,874 Shares

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 6,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $61,659.78.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.97. 108,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,184. eXp World Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). eXp World had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,894,000 after acquiring an additional 946,993 shares in the last quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 750,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 136,109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 36,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.