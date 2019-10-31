Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 821 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13,477.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,910,000 after purchasing an additional 314,420 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,923. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $124.85 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.29 and a 200-day moving average of $164.17.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

