Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 442 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $185.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $189.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.25 on Thursday, hitting $156.03. 1,673,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,469,651. The company has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.14. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $113.60 and a 52-week high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $50,249.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,763,397.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,017 shares in the company, valued at $19,305,726.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,139 shares of company stock worth $39,006,399 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

