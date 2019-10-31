Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,155 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,064,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,924,000 after purchasing an additional 744,690 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,812.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 719,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,485,000 after purchasing an additional 682,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 192.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,436,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,651,000 after purchasing an additional 597,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,569,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,957,000 after purchasing an additional 556,948 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ETR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,372. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.04 and a 200 day moving average of $106.21. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $121.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. Entergy’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETR. UBS Group cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.80.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 21,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,358,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 24,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,156 shares of company stock worth $6,188,830 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

