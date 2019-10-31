Executive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 331,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF were worth $11,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 311.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 409.1% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 105.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPMD traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,400. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.67. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $34.95.

