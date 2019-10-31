Evil Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.00 (EVIL)

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Evil Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Evil Coin has a market cap of $64,783.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Evil Coin has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000408 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 68.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

JobsCoin (JOBS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Evil Coin

Evil Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official website is evilcoin.xyz . Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin

Evil Coin Coin Trading

Evil Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evil Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evil Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

