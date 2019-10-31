Evermay Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,979 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,281,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,093,000 after buying an additional 43,119 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,511,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 348,292 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,107,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225,612 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,014,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,983,000 after purchasing an additional 588,884 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,994,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FULT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.90. 26,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,696. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.02. Fulton Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FULT. ValuEngine cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

