Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 127.1% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $40,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 118.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 74.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.12. 49,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,677. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $101.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $304,518.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.