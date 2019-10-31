Everex Price Reaches $0.34 on Top Exchanges (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Everex has a total market cap of $7.75 million and approximately $641,742.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00003721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Huobi and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00219072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.01458095 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00028321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00118765 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Everex

Everex launched on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, Binance, Mercatox, Tidex, HitBTC, BX Thailand and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.