Eve & Co Inc (CVE:EVE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Eve & Co Inc (CVE:EVE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 741704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.92 target price on shares of Eve & Co Inc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $58.62 million and a PE ratio of -4.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35.

In other news, Director Ravi Sood sold 428,979 shares of Eve & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total value of C$154,432.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$506,496.60.

Eve & Co Inc Company Profile (CVE:EVE)

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis seeds in Canada. It focuses on the distribution of recreational cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

