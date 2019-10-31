Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $59.00. The stock had previously closed at $59.22, but opened at $52.80. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Etsy shares last traded at $44.49, with a volume of 16,310,191 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Etsy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $259,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $200,013.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,711.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,792 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,516.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 811,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,824,000 after purchasing an additional 761,653 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 953,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,502,000 after acquiring an additional 392,958 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Etsy by 2,345.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 356,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,882,000 after acquiring an additional 341,969 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,476,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,593,000 after acquiring an additional 266,462 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $197.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.31 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 15.83%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

