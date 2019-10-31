ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged S&P MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPZ) Shares Down 2.8%

ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged S&P MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPZ)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.58 and last traded at $24.58, approximately 7,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 565% from the average daily volume of 1,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged S&P MLP Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged S&P MLP Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.