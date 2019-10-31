Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $204.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $210.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.09.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $7.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.27. 4,267,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,440. The company has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $121.47 and a twelve month high of $207.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.19 and a 200-day moving average of $183.54.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 44.43%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total value of $1,214,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 28,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total transaction of $5,951,411.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,360 shares in the company, valued at $19,279,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,187,217 shares of company stock worth $429,841,069 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

