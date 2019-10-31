Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $209.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Erie Indemnity Company’s principal business activity consists of management of the affairs for Erie Insurance Exchange. The company also participates in the property/casualty insurance business through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, and Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company and through its management of the Flagship City Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Erie Insurance Exchange. “

ERIE has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

ERIE opened at $189.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.38. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $123.94 and a twelve month high of $270.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.45.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.12. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $638.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Ralph Borneman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 9.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE lifted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 42,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,828,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

