Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Interface, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Interface in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Interface’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TILE. Longbow Research cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 price objective on Interface and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of TILE opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.54. Interface has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Interface had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

In other news, Director Christopher G. Kennedy acquired 44,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $606,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,004,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 38,735 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Interface by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Interface by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Interface by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Interface by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 206,689 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

