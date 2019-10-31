Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $650.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Equinix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $581.00 target price on Equinix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.65.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $566.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $567.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.51. Equinix has a 1 year low of $335.29 and a 1 year high of $609.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix will post 20.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total transaction of $1,528,662.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,943,019.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.27, for a total value of $198,763.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,710.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $6,727,033. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 102,976 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.0% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,637,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,270,000 after acquiring an additional 36,129 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 195.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,634,000 after acquiring an additional 686,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 652,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,806,000 after acquiring an additional 23,818 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.