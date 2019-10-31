EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 32,106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219,605 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $765,738,000 after buying an additional 8,194,083 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,141,521,000 after buying an additional 6,128,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after buying an additional 1,201,811 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,734,872 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $254,785,000 after buying an additional 1,035,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 875,021 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $81,517,000 after acquiring an additional 804,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. SunTrust Banks cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of EOG Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.31. 5,207,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,923,672. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.76. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $110.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.