Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,507 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $630,838,000 after purchasing an additional 24,197 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 8.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,334,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,649,000 after purchasing an additional 189,147 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 5.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,619,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,808,000 after purchasing an additional 88,440 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,481,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Insulet by 9.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,522,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $606,836.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total value of $98,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PODD opened at $146.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,939.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $70.80 and a one year high of $168.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.87.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.63 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Svb Leerink lifted their price objective on Insulet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Insulet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.69.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

