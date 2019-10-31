Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 98.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENPH traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.43. 310,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,344,009. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $35.42.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,861,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $237,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,175,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,325 in the last ninety days. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.59.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

