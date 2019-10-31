Endor Protocol (EDR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.18 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 31st. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 24% against the dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00785745 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010798 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PACcoin (PAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,310,543 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinall, Bittrex, Bilaxy, Coinsuper, IDEX, BitForex, DEx.top, Hotbit, Upbit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.