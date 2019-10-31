Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.77

Shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.77 and last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.30.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $556.10 million for the quarter.

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

