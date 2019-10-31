Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ELVT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

ELVT opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $186.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $177.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elevate Credit news, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $65,550.00. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

