Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $148.39

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $148.39 and traded as high as $153.90. Elementis shares last traded at $151.10, with a volume of 431,559 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Elementis in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target (down previously from GBX 200 ($2.61)) on shares of Elementis in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 201 ($2.63).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.34 million and a P/E ratio of 16.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 148.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 148.15.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

