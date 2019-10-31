Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.21.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $2.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,942. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Elastic has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $104.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a PE ratio of -40.01.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Elastic had a negative net margin of 41.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. The company had revenue of $89.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. Also, CRO Aaron Katz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $2,094,750.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 796,877 shares of company stock worth $70,526,244. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

