Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EKSO. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Aegis reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ekso Bionics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.84.

Shares of EKSO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 953,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,839. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $52.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.56. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $2.55.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 162.93% and a negative return on equity of 454.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EKSO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ekso Bionics by 4,401.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48,421 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 449,348 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,398,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 608,759 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

