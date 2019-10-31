Eight Capital Downgrades PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) to Sell

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) was downgraded by stock analysts at Eight Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$12.15 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$16.75. Eight Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.10% from the stock’s current price.

PSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. PrairieSky Royalty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.96.

Shares of PSK opened at C$12.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$11.99 and a 52-week high of C$20.78.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Director James Estey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 856,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,146,850.91.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

