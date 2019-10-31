Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Hits New 52-Week High at $238.67

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $238.67 and last traded at $237.86, with a volume of 3555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.09.

Several research firms have commented on EW. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup set a $159.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.89.

The stock has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.30, for a total transaction of $1,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,411.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total value of $79,805.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,537 shares of company stock worth $25,534,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 95,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,033,000 after acquiring an additional 28,270 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

