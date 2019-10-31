Echo Global Logistics’ (ECHO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $27.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ECHO. ValuEngine raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.40.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $20.81 on Monday. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $619.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $561.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,421,000 after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 72,577 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 471,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 456,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 80,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

