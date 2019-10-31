Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.36-$1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.51.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,337. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $89.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eaton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Eaton from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Eaton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.33.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $237,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,332.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 17,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $1,507,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,202,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,832,160 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

