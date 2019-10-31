Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nomura dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.47.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $61.22 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

