Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) – Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $63.41 on Wednesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $64.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.21 million, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average is $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,384,000 after buying an additional 254,689 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 404,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after buying an additional 154,365 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after buying an additional 134,931 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 784.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 136,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after buying an additional 120,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,089,000 after buying an additional 83,722 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $294,599.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,179 shares of company stock worth $3,184,071. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

