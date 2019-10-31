e-Gulden (EFL) Price Up 19.9% Over Last Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $23.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00639542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010705 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001127 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000281 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,923,670 coins and its circulating supply is 17,101,254 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

