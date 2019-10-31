DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DIC has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €10.40 ($12.09) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.68 ($13.58).

Shares of DIC stock remained flat at $€12.50 ($14.53) during trading hours on Thursday. 376,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The stock has a market cap of $902.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83. DIC Asset has a 1-year low of €8.76 ($10.19) and a 1-year high of €12.60 ($14.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.68.

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

