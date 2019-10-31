Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $137-138 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.11 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.23-0.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.35.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,558,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,516. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.43.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James K. Lines sold 31,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $480,240.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 297,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,311.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 322,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $4,885,269.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 913,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,827,770.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.