Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $26.00. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.41% from the company’s current price.

DT has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.35.

NYSE:DT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.23. 2,558,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,516. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.43.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 322,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $4,885,269.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 913,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,827,770.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 31,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $480,240.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,311.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $993,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

