Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

DT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.35.

NYSE DT traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,516. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.43. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $27.48.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James K. Lines sold 31,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $480,240.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 297,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,311.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 322,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $4,885,269.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 913,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,827,770.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $993,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

