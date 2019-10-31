DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Position Boosted by Tradition Asset Management LLC

Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,910 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,403,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,199,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,773 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 369.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,529,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,768 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,254,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,699,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,741,000 after purchasing an additional 810,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.67. 1,919,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DXC Technology Co has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $45.91.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.14.

In related news, CEO John M. Lawrie purchased 3,300 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $175,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 17,800 shares of company stock valued at $913,164 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.